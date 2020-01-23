Discovery Museum to purchase mobile STEM lab, thanks to $75,000 donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum will purchase a mobile STEM lab thanks to a $75,000 donation from Collins Aerospace.

A dozen schools in the Rockford School District will benefit from the new lab.

Eric Cunningham, who oversees electric power systems at Collins Aerospace, says the company donated the money because some Rockford students don’t have the resources to go to places like the Discovery Center.

“But it’s also a benefit to the Rockford area. The local aerospace network is one of the biggest conglomerates of businesses in the area. And so by stemming interest in this area, no pun intended, it provides a large base of interest in an area that we already have over 120 businesses involved in,” he said.

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lab will be funded for three years with the donated funds.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

