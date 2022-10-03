ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Moana, Maui, Anna, Elsa, Belle, the Little Mermaid, and Rapunzel are coming to the BMO Harris Bank Center as part of the “Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero” show.

The show is described as “an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney Stories. Join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they voyage into uncharted territories to return the stolen- heart of Te Fiti. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under the Sea” and test the power of true love with the Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome beast.”

Showtimes for the new program are:

Thursday, January 12, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 13, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 15, 2023 – 11:00 a.m, 3:00 p.m.

Monday, January 16, 2023 – 11:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available via Tickemaster or at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 11th at 10 a.m.