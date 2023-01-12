ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend, Disney on Ice is back at the BMO Center!

Some of the characters were caught warming up Thursday afternoon for the first performance tonight.

The theme of this year’s show is “Find Your Hero,” and tour manager Claire Tenson says a lot of work goes into making the magic.

“It’s a huge production,” she said. “I know it just looks like a cute kiddie show but we actually have about 100 people traveling with us. It takes months of preparation and endless hours of work. We spend a day and a half moving into the building, here.”

Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero will be playing at the following dates/times:

Thursday, January 12th at 7 pm.

Friday, January 13th at 7 pm.

Saturday, January 14th at 11 am, 3 pm, and 7 pm

Sunday, January 15th at 11 am and 3 pm

Monday, January 16th at 11 am

Tickets can be purchased through Tickemaster.com