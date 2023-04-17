ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A sing-along film concert of “Disney’s Encanto” is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in September.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on September 27th.

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include all the music of the Academy Award®-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Live characters do not appear in the event.

According to a press release, fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices for one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for 9 non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for 5 weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. Music from Encanto swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards®, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”).

Tickets go on sale on Tickemaster.com or the Coronado box office on Friday, April 21st at 10 a.m.