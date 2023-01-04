(WTVO) — A dive team has released some fascinating new visuals of a ship once used by gangster Al Capone.

The Keuka Shipwreck is at Lake Charlevoix in Northern Michigan. Capone turned the ship into a floating party during the prohibition. There was a dance hall, live music and, of course, alcohol.

Though the 170-foot boat went down almost a century ago, it is still intact. The “flappers,” however, have been replace with fish.

It is only about 50 feet deep, and the wreck can be seen from the lake’s surface on a good day.