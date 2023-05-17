DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Marriott hotel is coming to Dixon.

City Council voted Monday night to grant $2.5 million to Northern Illinois-based EVOLVE Hospitality to develop, construct and manage the Fairfield by Mariott hotel.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dixon to bring a well-known, respected property to the city,” said Matt Jacobs, EVOLVE Hospitality president. “We take pride in developing and managing properties that bring value to their community and meet the expectations of all types of travelers, from families to tourists to business travelers.”

The plan is for a summer 2023 groundbreaking for the hotel, which will be located at the intersection of Illinois 26 and Bloody Gulch Road. It will feature 79 guest rooms, complimentary hot breakfast, fitness facilities and a 24/7 market.

EVOLVE Hospitality has more than 45 combined years in the industry. Their projects have ranged from hotels and restaurants to convenience stores and senior living facilities.