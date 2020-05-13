Dixon city manager urges prison warden not to release Rita Crundwell

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss sent a letter to a prison warden Wednesday, urging against the release of former Comptroller Rita Crundwell.

Crundwell admitted she stole more than $50 million from Dixon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She has served seven.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois prisons, Crundwell is petitioning the warden for release.

She is now serving her time at the federal prison camp in Pekin, Illinois, which currently has no confirmed COVID cases.

“With my deteriorating health condition and the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel like I have been given a death sentence,” she wrote.

The former horse breeder said she has kidney and hip trouble.

Crundwell said she’s known as a ‘model prisoner’ who has worked in the kitchen, as a seamstress and given positions of trust.

If the warden denies Crundwell’s early request, she can then take it to the federal court.

“If this system were to release her early, regardless of what’s going on, honestly, it would really destroy the trust and confidence in the system,” Langloss said. “She stole $53 million, cold and calculated.”

