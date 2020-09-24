Dixon DHS worker charged with abuse of a disabled patient

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Dixon employee of the Department of Human Services, 49-year-old Eric McGhee, has been charged with battery to a resident at a long-term health care facility.

According to the Illinois State Police, the attack happened at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center on June 9th, 2020.

McGhee was charged with Abuse to a Long-Term Health Care Facility Resident and Official Misconduct.

McGhee was held on a $10,000 bond and will appear at the Lee County Courthouse on October 14th.

