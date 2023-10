DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local dog from Dixon has clinched a third-place finish in a competition to find the “Happiest Hounds” in the country.

The competition, by TrustedHousesitters, invited pet owners to submit their most adorable pictures, and Oswald P. Flynn placed second-runner up.

The judges, won over by his “infectious enthusiasm,” got him to a third-place finish.

Oswald’s owner said “Walks, parks, and apparently seesaws, make him the happiest hound.”