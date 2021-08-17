Dixon, Durand kids win photography award at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two local young photographers were recognized for their art at the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday.

Blake Ferguson-Allen, of Dixon, and Anna Johnson, of Durand, were among the 2021 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest winners.

Over 200 students entered the contest, which is designed to inspire children to see all of what Illinois agriculture has to offer.

“We think agriculture has changed and evolved so much over the last few decades, we want young people to see this and document it,” said State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

Winning photos will be featured in a 2021-2022 state calendar.