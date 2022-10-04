DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Milby, the man who opened fire during a graduation practice at Dixon High School in 2018, was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Tuesday.

Milby was sentenced to 30 years for shooting at School Resource Officer Mark Dallas and 30 years for shooting at teacher Andrew McKay. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time, meaning that Milby will spend 30 years behind bars at most.

Milby will only have to serve 85% of the sentence, meaning he could be free in 25 and a half years. He will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

Milby can appeal the decision.