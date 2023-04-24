DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged a 16-year-old student of Dixon High School after a loaded gun was found in their car.

According to Dixon Police, officers were contacted by the school administrators that they had information that a student was in possession of a firearm.

Police said the information suggested that the gun was located in the student’s car, which was parked on the property at 12:11 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

School administrators searched the car and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

The teen was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons and Unauthorized Possession of Weapons.

Unlawful Use of Weapons is a felony charge.

The teen was arrested and then released to their parent.

Police say the investigation into the incident is still on going.