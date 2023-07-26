OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Jamin Soria, 46, of Dixon, was arrested Saturday morning after he reportedly caused “great bodily harm” to arresting officers during a trespassing incident.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were summoned to a house in the 2600 block of Galena Trail Road in rural Polo for a suspect who was unwanted at the residence.

Deputies arrived on the scene and told Soria he needed to leave the home or be arrested for trespassing, police said. At that point, Soria attacked several deputies, authorities said.

He was subdued and taken to KSB hospital, along with two deputies who were also sent for medical treatment.

Soria was charged with 4 counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, 2 counts of aggravated battery to a police officer causing great bodily harm, criminal trespass to a residence, and domestic battery.

He was booked into the Ogle County Jail on a $150,000 bond.