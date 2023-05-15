DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Jordan Dyson, 31, has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Police said investigators were notified of the crime on Friday, May 12th, and began an investigation which led to Dyson being identified as the perpetrator.

He was arrested later that day, in the 1500 block of Lowell Park Road.

Investigators took Dyson into custody without incident, according to police. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and held without bond.

Police said the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services assisted with the investigation.