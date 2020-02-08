Dixon man accused of sexual assault of a child

Photo: Dixon Police Department

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Nicholas Holland was arrested Friday on charges of sexual assault of a child.

The Dixon Police Department says it began an investigation of Holland in January.

He was arrested in the 1500 block of Dutch Road.

Holland is charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and was taken to the Lee County Jail.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

