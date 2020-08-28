Dixon man arrested, charged with sexual abuse

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Miguel Garcia has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to Dixon Police.
Police say Garcia was arrested early Friday morning, around 6 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Hennepin Avenue.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail.
