Dixon man arrested, charged with sexual abuse

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Miguel Garcia has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to Dixon Police.

Police say Garcia was arrested early Friday morning, around 6 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Hennepin Avenue.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

