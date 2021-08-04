Dixon man arrested on child pornography charges

DIXON, Ill (WTVO) — Dixon Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Kenneth Sims on charges of Child Pornography on Wednesday.

According to police, an investigation of Sims was initiated in June. Sims was arrested in the 1200 block of North Galena Avenue around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday, and charged with 6 counts of Child Pornography.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges against him are possible.

The Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office assisted in the investigation, police said.