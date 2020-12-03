Dixon man arrested on child rape, pornography charges

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police have arrested Tod Musgrove, 56, on charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and 20 counts of Child Pornography.

Police say they began a criminal investigation into Musgrove in November.

He was arrested on Wednesday, December 2nd, in the 400 block of E. 1st Street, police said.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

