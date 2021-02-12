Dixon man arrested on weapons charges

Photo: Dixon Police Department

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Michael Otero was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon this week.

According to Dixon Police, authorities received information that Otero was illegally in the possession of a firearm, and conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Tuesday, February 9th.

Otero was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon, and No Firearm Owner’s Identification.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

