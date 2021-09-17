Dixon man charged for April crash that killed two teens, injured third

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) – Draven Z. Webb, 20, of Dixon, has been charged with two counts of Reckless Homicide in relation to an April crash that killed two teenagers.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Robbins Road, just south of Amboy Road for a single-car crash.

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies, Amboy Fire/EMS, Sublette Fire/EMS and Advance Ambulance all responded to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found four occupants inside the car. Webb, who was 19 at the time, had been driving at the time. The three passengers were minors.

Webb and a 14-year-old female, Madison Rockwood, of Amboy, were rushed to KSB Hospital. Webb was later transferred to OSF St. Anthony’s in Rockford for further treatment.

14-year-old Cayley Krug and 14-year-old Brecken Kooy died of their injuries at the scene.

Webb’s convictions are a class 3 felony, and he faces a potential prison term of 2-5 years for each charge if found guilty. Webb is currently being held at the Lee County Jail, with bond set at $100,000