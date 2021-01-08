Dixon man charged with child rape

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police have arrested Justin Altherr, 32, on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to police, the investigation began in December 2020.

Investigators were able to take Altherr into custody in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue on Friday without incident.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

