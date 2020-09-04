Dixon man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Eduardo Matamoros was arrested Friday on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.

According to Dixon Police, Matamoros was arrested in the 200 block of S. Hennepin Avenue around 11 a.m.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

