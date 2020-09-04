DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Eduardo Matamoros was arrested Friday on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.
According to Dixon Police, Matamoros was arrested in the 200 block of S. Hennepin Avenue around 11 a.m.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Live: Pres. Trump holds White House news conference
- Dixon man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
- Trump won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper
- Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper
- Trump denies calling American war dead ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!