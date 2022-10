DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police have arrested Juan Lugo, 60, on charges that he sexually abused a child.

According to police, Lugo was the subject of a sexual abuse investigation filed on October 6th, 2022.

He was arrested in the 900 block of West 6th Street on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Lugo has been charged with 2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Lugo was booked into the Lee County Jail.