LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the 3000 block of S. Lowden Road around 2:53 a.m. on Wednesday.

Instead of yielding to police, Lorezen sped off, later losing control and crashing at the intersection of Lowden and Naylor Roads in Lee County.

Lorenzen fled from the car and was tracked down by deputies, who had him taken to KSB Hospital for his injuries.

He was cited for an equipment violation, speeding over 35mph, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driving on a suspended license.

Lorenzen was released on bond at the hospital and given a future court date.