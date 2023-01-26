OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Sheriff announced the arrest of Steven Smith, 52, of Dixon, after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a cache of illegal narcotics.

According to police, deputies stopped Smith in the 4000 block of S. Illinois Route 2 around 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th

Police said Smith had meth in his car and charged him with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Officials then secured a search warrant for Smith’s Dixon residence, in the 1100 block of White Rock Drive.

During the search, police said they uncovered 27.5 grams of methamphetamine, 74.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 23.5 grams of cocaine, seven vials of testosterone steroids, drug paraphernalia, and other items used in the sale of drugs.

Police said more charges are expected in the case against Smith.