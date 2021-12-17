Dixon men arrested for burglary

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Dixon men, Andrew Ford, 28, and Jeremy Casiano, 27, were arrested for burglary, police said Friday.

Dixon Police said the two men were arrested in connection with a December 14th burglary to a business in the 100 block of E. 1st Street, where cash and other property were taken. Police met with the owner of the business around 8 a.m. that morning. Ford and Casiano were later identified as suspects.

The pair were arrested on Friday. Ford was found at a home in the 1900 block of West 3rd Street, and Casiano was located at a residence in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

Each man was charged with Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Theft Under $500.

They were booked into the Lee County Jail.

