Dixon no longer requiring masks in school

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Public Schools 170 announced on Sunday that they will no longer require students to wear masks.

The news came in an announcement from Superintendent Margo D. Empen. The announcement referenced a decision by a judge in Sangamon County on Friday, which said “that the mask and exclusion rules imposed on school districts by the Governor are void and unlawful.” While Pritzker and the IDPH plan to appeal the decision, Empen said that “the district is not currently able to enforce the masking and exclusion requirements.”

Empen stated that the Appellate Court will consider the matter on an expedited timeline, and that the district’s masking rules will remain in effect if a stay is issued. Teachers and staff will continue to do their best to practicing social distancing and follow appropriate safety guidelines, according to Empen.

Masking rules for buses will remain in full effect, as it is imposed by federal law.

Belvidere School District 100 and North Boone Community Unit School District 200 will continue requiring masks in school.