Dixon Park District shows off planned sports building in virtual reality

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon Park District has broken ground on a new building which will house basketball and volleyball courts.

The building will also have batting cages and a community room, as well as park district offices.

The team at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony used virtual reality devices to allow attendees to see what the final project would look like.

Seth Nicklaus, the park district’s recreation director, said, “It took a lot of people to come together to make this happen. It wasn’t just done by the park district. The park district is excited to be able to run this facility and maximize it to its full capability, but to get to where we are right now was done by full city, town support.”

The facility is expected to open in July 2022.