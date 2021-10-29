Dixon police arrest 2 women for beating victim with AirSoft gun

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
arrest generic_1499705841878.jpg

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested two women for allegedly beating a victim with a BB gun on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff, officers were called to the 1600 block of Sauk Road for a fight which involved a weapon.

Police later learned that the weapon, an AirSoft BB gun, was not fired, but was allegedly used as a blunt object.

Police say Brook Lozano, 31, of Rock Falls, and Paige Wagner, 19, of Dixon, were charged with battery.

The AirSoft pistol was not recovered, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories