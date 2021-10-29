Dixon police arrest 2 women for beating victim with AirSoft gun

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested two women for allegedly beating a victim with a BB gun on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff, officers were called to the 1600 block of Sauk Road for a fight which involved a weapon.

Police later learned that the weapon, an AirSoft BB gun, was not fired, but was allegedly used as a blunt object.

Police say Brook Lozano, 31, of Rock Falls, and Paige Wagner, 19, of Dixon, were charged with battery.

The AirSoft pistol was not recovered, police said.