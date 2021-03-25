Dixon Police arrest alleged drug dealer and shooting suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Dixon Police Department

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police arrested 20-year-old Alexander Vinson-Ishmon on Wednesday, an alleged drug dealer wanted for a shooting in Rock Falls earlier this week.

According to police, they received information that Vinson-Ishmon, who was wanted in Rock Falls, was in Dixon, and located his car at a residence in the 800 block of East Graham Street.

At 4:40 p.m., surveillance officers spotted Vinson-Ishmon exit the residence, and later conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

Police say they found a stolen handgun, cash and cannabis in his vehicle.

Vinson-Ishmon has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Armed Violence, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, No FOID, Possession of Ammunition without a FOID, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

He was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories