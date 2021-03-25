Dixon Police arrest alleged drug dealer and shooting suspect

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police arrested 20-year-old Alexander Vinson-Ishmon on Wednesday, an alleged drug dealer wanted for a shooting in Rock Falls earlier this week.

According to police, they received information that Vinson-Ishmon, who was wanted in Rock Falls, was in Dixon, and located his car at a residence in the 800 block of East Graham Street.

At 4:40 p.m., surveillance officers spotted Vinson-Ishmon exit the residence, and later conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.

Police say they found a stolen handgun, cash and cannabis in his vehicle.

Vinson-Ishmon has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Armed Violence, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, No FOID, Possession of Ammunition without a FOID, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

He was processed and turned over to the Lee County Jail.