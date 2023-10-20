DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police have arrested Ionut Boboc, a Chicago resident, for placing a skimming device on a bank’s ATM.

Authorities said the skimming device was found on the device on Wednesday, October 18th. The device records a cardholder’s PIN and card information and can be used for theft.

To catch Boboc, detectives obtained surveillance video and then staked out the ATM until they saw him approaching the machine and took him into custody, police said.

Police said Boboc initially provided officers with false information but was eventually identified.

He has been charged with Identity Theft and booked into the Lee County Jail.