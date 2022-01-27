Dixon Police arrest fugitive pair suspected of meth dealing, theft

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Dallas Shippert, 24, and Paige Wilson, 30, who had been the subject of two separate investigations.

Police said both Shippert and Wilson were arrested Wednesday in the 900 block of West 4th Street.

Shippert was wanted on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine. He was also wanted on a Lee County warrant and another in Ogle County on Failure to Appear in Court.

Wilson was wanted for an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation, and a warrant for Theft Over $500.

Both were taken to the Lee County Jail.