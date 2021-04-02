Dixon Police catch alleged pizza restaurant burglar in the act

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police say Brian Shumack, 48, of Princeton, was arrested after allegedly burglarizing Al & Leda’s Pizzeria on Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the business, located at 325 W Everett St, around 12:03 a.m. and saw Shumack fleeing from the business.

Officers from Dixon, Lee County and the Illinois State Police used a K-9 to track Shumack to a vehicle parked on Lincoln Way, where he was seen laying down in the driver’s seat, police said. When he was told to exit the vehicle, police say Shumack accelerated, nearly hitting a Lee County Deputy during his escape.

Police later found the vehicle traveling in the 100 block of West Morgan Street and were able to stop and arrest Shumack, officials said.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail on charges of Burglary and Aggravated Assault.