Dixon Police Department holds ‘Operation Water Gun’ to keep kids cool

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO)- Local law enforcement officers step up to help kids stay cool on Independence Day.

Members of the Dixon Police Department took part in ‘Operation Water Gun’ on Saturday. Parents could request that the officers be dispatched to their home to battle their kids with squirt guns, hoses, and water balloons.

On their Facebook page, the Dixon Police Department posted videos showcasing some of their ‘Operation Squirt Gun’ showdowns. According to the department, they had a small amount of water guns to hand out as gifts following the battles.