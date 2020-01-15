Dixon Police go for laughs on Facebook page

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police are being recognized for their popular social media posts.

“Me and another officer had to wrestle this cat that was not wanting to go into a cage,” said Officer Ryan West. “When I woke up, I didn’t expect this to be my day.”

Dixon’s Police department is made up of just 30 officers, but the team is getting some attention for their posts, some garnering hundreds of likes and comments.

Officer West’s encounter with the feline felon blew up on Dixon Police’s Facebook page.

The attention on the department’s Twitter and Facebook pages has become the norm, as similar posts show Officer West pulling double duty, such as eating ice cream while clocking speeders with his radar gun.

Or a post featuring a Dixon cop showing off his new “body camera.”

Each post engaged followers from Dixon, the country, and around the world.

“One of the posts had someone commenting from the Netherlands, in Dutch, and I’m like, ‘thanks for your support!’ I think,” West said.

Officer West says while the department appreciates the national nod, engaging with the community is helping the department track down criminals.

“Yesterday, we posted ‘hey, we are looking for this person’ on our social media page, for a guy wanted for several investigations, and we were flooded with calls and comments on social media,” he said. “It’s definitely a useful outlet.”

The Dixon Police Department says it hopes to grow their YouTube followers next with their vlogs.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

