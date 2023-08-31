Internet users in Louisiana will now have to provide some form of age verification before they can view pornographic websites. (Getty Images)

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police got involved after a student at Dixon High School threatened the school on social media

High school administration was alerted to the statement around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Dixon Public Schools #170. The student has sent the threatening statement about the school to three other students.

The Dixon Police Department was alerted to the statement. They immediately located the student who originally sent the message at a residence in Dixon.

An investigation revealed that the statement was not a viable threat. It was determined that there is no immediate concern or threat to Dixon High or any other school.

Dixon Public Schools #170 said that the district and the police department will continue to take any threats seriously as the safety of students and staff is paramount.