DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police need the community’s help to find a pair of suspects that broke into a Dixon bar, they said.

Officers were called to Patio’s Irish Pub, 222 W 1st St., around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Any information on the burglars identities should be given to the Dixon Police Department, 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers.