Dixon Police searching for man who exposed himself at Arby’s

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon Police Department is asking the public’s assistance to locate a man who is accused of public indecency at an Arby’s restaurant.

The man was captured on surveillance video at the eatery, located at 1650 South Galena Avenue, shortly before closing time, at 9:45 p.m. on January 13th.

In one of the photos provided by police, the man can be seen near the back door, wearing a long black coat and full body thermal underwear.

Police have also released photos of the suspect’s car.

Photo: Dixon Police Department

Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to contact Dixon Police at 815-288-4411.