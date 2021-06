DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) – The Dixon Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly stole from HomeTown Pantry on E. 7th Street on two different occasions.

Police say the subject entered the store on both Wednesday, June 2 and also on Friday, June 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.