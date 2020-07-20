Dixon police searching for suspects accused of vandalizing Ronald Reagan statue

UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Dixon Police say they have identified the suspects in the President Ronald Reagan statue vandalism, thanks to the public’s help.

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify two women who allegedly vandalized the city’s riverfront statue of former President Ronald Reagan.

Police say the damage happened on Tuesday, July 14th.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.

Reagan lived in Dixon from 1920 to 1933. Reagan was a Hollywood actor from 1933 until 1964 and served as the 40th president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. He died in 2004. The statue was completed in 2006 and stands on the shore of the Rock River, from which Reagan saved 77 lives while serving as a lifeguard in the 1920’s.

