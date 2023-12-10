DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in their search for a wanted man.

According to a Facebook post published by the department, officials are seeking an individual whose photo was taken at a gas station. The man is reportedly connected to an ongoing investigation.

Photo: Dixon Police Department

Police say the white Ford Focus in the top right of the photo is involved in the investigation. However, the Buick SUV in the middle of the picture does not belong to the wanted man.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631.