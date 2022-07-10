DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Local law enforcement can face a wide array of calls at any moment, and that proved to be true in Dixon on Saturday.

Two officers came face-to-face with an intruder. Luckily, the intruder was on of the four-legged variety; an opossum. It reportedly got into the resident’s home through an open window.

It put up a fight, according to police, but Officer Grinn and Officer Dempsey were able to capture it. Police said that the opossum has been charged with Trespassing, but has been released pending a court date.