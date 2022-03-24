DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Sky Meyers, 35, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested after repeatedly visiting a Dixon daycare, according to police.

Dixon Police said they received reports of a man frequently being on the property of a local daycare, and confirmed the suspect was Meyers.

Police said Meyers did not ever enter the daycare facility or have any contact with any minors.

He was arrested on Tuesday, March 22nd in the 700 block of West 1st Street and charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (he lives in Dixon but was registered in Winnebago County), and Unlawful Presence in a Prohibited Area by a Child Sex Offender.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.