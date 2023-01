DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Renee Myers, 43, was arrested Friday after an investigation into illegal drug sales in the area, police said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged Myers with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Police said they had received information about illegal drug activity and Myers was developed as the suspect in the crime.

She was released after posting bond and is due back in court at a later date for a hearing.