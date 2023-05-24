DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline WWII veteran will be laid to rest more than 75 years after he was listed as missing in action.

Private Myron Williams was from Dixon. He was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division in Germany in November 1944, being reported missing in action after his unit battled German forces in Huertgen Forest.

Williams was 29.

His body was not recovered and the Germans never reported him as a prisoner of war. Remins were disinterred from Belgium’s Ardennes American Cemetary in 2019.

DNA testing and dental records helped identify them as Williams.

Services will be held for Williams in Killeen, Texas, on June 3.