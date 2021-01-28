Do delivery apps help or hurt local restaurants?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants have relied on food delivery apps like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, but say the charge for the delivery services cuts both ways.

Restaurants owners say it has been a tough decision on whether or not to use the services.

Jose Gonzalez, manager of Dos Reales, 5855 E State St, said the apps have been instrumental in the survival of his restaurant, although he says he has had to give up a percentage of sales through delivery charges.

“If we didn’t have these apps, probably we would lose 80% of our crew,” Gonzalez explained. “These apps help us to maintain our crew, basically, and [I] give credit to the apps.”

Not every restaurant owner agrees.

Jim Agate, co-owner of The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave, in Beloit, said, “When they first came out, it basically got real popular right as the pandemic started last spring. We looked into it and it just, really, the negatives outweighed the positives for my business.”

Agate says the biggest influence on his decision was the costs it would have passed on to both his bottom line and his customers.

“Basically, they were looking at a 35% upcharge on every order that went out. It wasn’t a cost I was willing to pass on to our customers, and we couldn’t absorb that. We would lose money on every single food order, if we did that,” he said.

“For a small independent, it’s a tough sell,” Agate added.

Gonzalez said the benefit of reaching more customers outweighs the cons.

“It’s not easy to maintain with this [pandemic], so at the same time, we prefer to keep [the app services],” he said.