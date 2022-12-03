(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats.

A state law that was updated in 2021 allows home cooks to sell a wide variety of products directly to consumers, according to the Illinois General Assembly. Though Illinois residents can indeed make and sell food from their homes, there are contingencies.

Illinois regulates “cottage food,” or food made in a home kitchen for sale, according to the Institute for Justice. The state allows people to sell a variety of homemade foods, but only if they are not “potentially hazardous.”

Hazardous foods include anything with meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, cheesecakes, custard pies, sweet potato pie, pumpkin pie, low-acid canned foods, cut leafy greens, creme pies, cut or pureed fresh tomato or melon, frozen cut melon, dehydrated tomato or melon, wild-harvested mushrooms, alcoholic beverages and kombucha.

Cottage food producers in the state are able to sell directly to consumers instead of through second parties such as coffee shops and bakeries. While most homemade foods sales in the state were limited to farmers’ markets before 2022, residents are now able to sell at festivals, fairs and public events.

In order to start selling homemade food, Illinois residents must first register with their local health department and pay an annual fee not to exceed $50. While home inspections are not required, they may occur following consumer complaints.

A label with the name of the food operation must be included. as well as the unit of local government where the operation is located. The date that the product was processed, as well as ingredients and allergen labeling, must be included as well.

Those interested in starting their own cottage food operation can find more information here.