SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A visit to an Illinois Driver and Motor Vehicles services facility will now require a scheduled appointment.

The “Skip the Line” program, introduced by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and in effect September 1st, intends to improve customer service and eliminate wait times.

“Offering appointments at high-volume DMV facilities, expanding hours of operation, and broadening available services online makes sense and will result in improved customer experiences,” said Giannoulias. “By modernizing the office’s approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit. Starting tomorrow, we are here when you want us.”

Customers seeking ID card services and driving tests will be required to make in-person appointments to visit any of the 44 busiest DMVs, including the Rockford Central facility, Belvidere facility, DeKalb facility, and all Chicago and suburban locations.

Those visiting for other reasons do not need to schedule an appointment.

The Secretary of State’s office will also be sending out driver’s license renewal notices at 90 days from expiration, but also 60 and 30 days out.

All Illinois DMVs will also change their days and hours of operation from Tuesday through Saturday to Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sixteen DMVs, including Rockford, will be open an additional day, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.