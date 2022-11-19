(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling.

However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units be encouraged to clean the sidewalks abutting their residences of snow and ice,” according to the Illinois General Assembly.

While the state does not legally require residents to shovel, there could be repercussions if they choose not to. For example, the act also states that it is “undesirable for any person to be found liable for damages due to his or her efforts in the removal of snow or ice from such sidewalks.” That means that the homeowner will not be held liable for damages and injuries if they at least make the effort to clear snow and ice from their property.

However, the law does state that the homeowner would be held liable if there is evidence of clear wrongdoing. That would include willfully maintaining a hazardous condition.