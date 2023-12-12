ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Strength, leadership, ambition and friendship are all qualities remember fondly by those who knew Jamie Evans.

The first-ever female police chief in Winnebago County, Evans lead the Roscoe Police Department from 2008 until 2022. She retired in 2023 at the age of 47 before passing away last Friday following a battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, that the Roscoe Police Department must forever say goodbye to Jamie Evans, whose second battle with cancer ended this evening,” the department said in a statement.

Sam Hawley took the mantle of police chief following Evans retirement. He says Evans helped foster a family environment, shaping the department into what it is today.

“We’re a small knit family and that’s really how the department is actually put together, is that we’re all close, very close knit family,” Hawley said. “We would spend Christmas and stuff together as a whole department.”

Evans strove for evolution within the department, leading the way for Roscoe PD to earn a tier one accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program in 2021. At the time of the accreditation, only 45 departments had earned tier one accreditation in Illinois.

An advocate for mental health, Evans brought awareness through programs and education throughout the department.

Roscoe’s mayor, Carol Gustufson, fostered a friendship with Evans for over a decade. She says Evans loved serving the community.

“To know the community, to know the people, being able to connect, whether it be in a public professional manner or also in a private, personal manner. Jamie was passionate about those causes, persons that were important to her,” Gustufson said.

She added that Evans lived by one simple rule:

“Whenever there was a tough decision to make, her advice was ‘do the right thing for the right reasons.’ And I think that’s what people should remember.”

A funeral service for Evans is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 18 at Roscoe United Methodist Church. Officers encourage community members to line Main and South Broad Street with signs or flags to honor Evans.